Metro Detroit weather forecast: Small flakes, but bigger cold on the way

DETROIT – Once again, we lucked out.

As expected, the bulk of the big storm system affecting a large chunk of the eastern U.S. has mostly missed us.

A few flurries and patches of very light snow have worked their way into the Metro Detroit area, but this will be largely inconsequential in terms of impact on our roads. Clouds to start our day will break up, and we’ll have some sunshine this afternoon, so take those sunglasses today! Highs will be similar to Monday’s -- in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius), with a north wind becoming west at 7 to 12 mph.

Our Tuesday evening will be dry, but an Arctic cold front crossing the area overnight will be accompanied by a band of snow. It may briefly come down heavy, but the fast moving nature of the snow band will keep accumulations (if any) under one inch. Lows by Wednesday morning should be in the upper teens (-7 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Wednesday, with one exception: there may be a lake effect snow band that makes it down into the Thumb -- perhaps Sanilac County. It will be a narrow band, so most in the county likely won’t see snow. However, those under that band could pick up a coating of the white stuff. Temps will barely budge, with highs only in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius), but wind chills of 5 to 10 degrees (-15 to -12 degrees Celsius).

Dry all the way through Christmas?

Yes, it’s looking that way right now! We should get some sun Thursday and Friday, more clouds on Saturday, then at least partial sun Sunday through Tuesday, before more clouds roll in for Christmas Day itself.

After a high around 30 degrees (1 degree Celsius) on Thursday and in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius) on Friday, we should remain in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius) Saturday through Tuesday, before dropping into the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius) on Christmas Day.