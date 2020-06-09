Tasty Tuesday recipe: Fruit Pizza -- here’s how to make it
Recipe adapted from Divas Can Cook
Ingredients
SUGAR COOKIE CRUST
- 1 ½ cups sugar
- 4 oz cream cheese softened
- ½ cup butter softened (1 stick)
- 1 egg
- ½ teaspoon Mexican vanilla
- 2½ cups all purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
CHEESECAKE SPREAD
- 1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream
- 3/4 cup powdered sugar divided
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 8 oz cream cheese softened
Fruit toppings (use whatever you like):
- Strawberries
- Mango
- Kiwi
- Blueberry
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Line a pizza pan with a precut circle of parchment paper and set aside.
- In a large bowl cream together sugar, butter and cream cheese just until combined.
- Mix in eggs, vanilla extract and almond extract if using.
- Mix in flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt until a dough forms.
- Knead the dough a few times if needed to incorporate the dry ingredients better.
- Press dough evenly into prepared pan.
- Chill in the freezer for 1 hour or in the fridge for 3 hours or overnight. (Don't skip this step or the cookie will spread as it bakes. The dough MUST be super chilled. I always do the fridge overnight)
- Bake for 12-15 minutes or until edges are lightly golden. (Do not over bake. It's perfect if the cookie is slightly undercooked because this makes for a chewy cookie once it is cooled)
- Let cool completely.
- To make the cheesecake spread, add heavy whipping cream, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, and vanilla into a bowl.
- Mix until fluffy cream forms with stiff peaks. Set aside.
- In a large bowl mix the cream cheese and 1/4 cup powdered sugar.
- Very gently mix in the whipped cream just until it is well combined with the cream cheese.
- Spread cheesecake mixture evenly over cooled cookie crust.
- Refrigerate until firm (about 3 hours. I usually stick it in the freezer to speed up this time)
- Decorate with desired fruit.
- Store in the refrigerator.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.