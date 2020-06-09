Tasty Tuesday recipe: Fruit Pizza -- here’s how to make it

SUGAR COOKIE CRUST

CHEESECAKE SPREAD

Fruit toppings (use whatever you like):

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Line a pizza pan with a precut circle of parchment paper and set aside.

In a large bowl cream together sugar, butter and cream cheese just until combined.

Mix in eggs, vanilla extract and almond extract if using.

Mix in flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt until a dough forms.

Knead the dough a few times if needed to incorporate the dry ingredients better.

Press dough evenly into prepared pan.

Chill in the freezer for 1 hour or in the fridge for 3 hours or overnight. (Don't skip this step or the cookie will spread as it bakes. The dough MUST be super chilled. I always do the fridge overnight)

Bake for 12-15 minutes or until edges are lightly golden. (Do not over bake. It's perfect if the cookie is slightly undercooked because this makes for a chewy cookie once it is cooled)

Let cool completely.

To make the cheesecake spread, add heavy whipping cream, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, and vanilla into a bowl.

Mix until fluffy cream forms with stiff peaks. Set aside.

In a large bowl mix the cream cheese and 1/4 cup powdered sugar.

Very gently mix in the whipped cream just until it is well combined with the cream cheese.

Spread cheesecake mixture evenly over cooled cookie crust.

Refrigerate until firm (about 3 hours. I usually stick it in the freezer to speed up this time)

Decorate with desired fruit.