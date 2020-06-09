59ºF

Tasty Tuesday recipe: Fruit Pizza -- here’s how to make it

Ingredients

SUGAR COOKIE CRUST

  • 1 ½ cups sugar
  • 4 oz cream cheese softened
  • ½ cup butter softened (1 stick)
  • 1 egg
  • ½ teaspoon Mexican vanilla
  • 2½ cups all purpose flour
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt

CHEESECAKE SPREAD

  • 1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream
  • 3/4 cup powdered sugar divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 8 oz cream cheese softened

Fruit toppings (use whatever you like):

  • Strawberries
  • Mango
  • Kiwi
  • Blueberry

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 F.
  • Line a pizza pan with a precut circle of parchment paper and set aside.
  • In a large bowl cream together sugar, butter and cream cheese just until combined.
  • Mix in eggs, vanilla extract and almond extract if using.
  • Mix in flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt until a dough forms.
  • Knead the dough a few times if needed to incorporate the dry ingredients better.
  • Press dough evenly into prepared pan.
  • Chill in the freezer for 1 hour or in the fridge for 3 hours or overnight. (Don't skip this step or the cookie will spread as it bakes. The dough MUST be super chilled. I always do the fridge overnight)
  • Bake for 12-15 minutes or until edges are lightly golden. (Do not over bake. It's perfect if the cookie is slightly undercooked because this makes for a chewy cookie once it is cooled)
  • Let cool completely.
  • To make the cheesecake spread, add heavy whipping cream, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, and vanilla into a bowl.
  • Mix until fluffy cream forms with stiff peaks. Set aside.
  • In a large bowl mix the cream cheese and 1/4 cup powdered sugar.
  • Very gently mix in the whipped cream just until it is well combined with the cream cheese.
  • Spread cheesecake mixture evenly over cooled cookie crust.
  • Refrigerate until firm (about 3 hours. I usually stick it in the freezer to speed up this time)
  • Decorate with desired fruit.
  • Store in the refrigerator.

