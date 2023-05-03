50º

New Corktown restaurant to offer local, seasonal cuisine is set to open this fall

Hamilton’s located in The Godfrey Hotel

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Rendering of The Godfrey Hotel Detroit Exterior (Hand-out, Oxford Capital Group, LLC)

DETROIT – A new restaurant is set to open this fall in Detroit’s Corktown.

Chickpea Hospitality has announced its latest project, Hamilton’s, a restaurant located on the ground floor of The Godfrey Hotel on Michigan Avenue.

The new Corktown restaurant will accommodate 93 guests in its dining room and bar. There will also be an outdoor terrace that can seat 38. The Corktown “tavern” will highlight both local and seasonal ingredients within its menu. The hospitality group states that the restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily.

“Corktown is already a popular destination for food and drink in downtown Detroit. We are excited to add to its offerings by introducing Hamilton’s to the neighborhood for guests and locals alike,” said Matthew Kalt, senior vice president and principal of Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC, in a statement.

The Godfrey Hotel construction broke ground in 2021. The new Corktown hotel has 227 rooms, a rooftop lounge, a 6,000-square-foot ballroom, a fitness center, and a distinctive lobby bar. Current Godfrey Hotel locations include Chicago, Boston, Tampa, Hollywood, and others in planning and development.

