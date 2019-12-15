CDC: 1,300 Americans have died from flu this season
Health officials say 2.6 million people have contracted flu
DETROIT – New concerns this morning as the flu continues to spread across the country.
At least 1,300 people have died from the flu in the United States so far this season, according to new estimates from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC says 10 of the victims were children. Health officials say 2.6 million people have contracted the flu so far.
Every state except Alaska has seen a significant spread of the virus.
