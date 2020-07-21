78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Health

Experts say coronavirus pandemic is perfect time for families to work out together

Health officials warn against spending too much time on the couch

Steve Garagiola, Reporter/Anchor

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Family Workouts, Workouts, Working Out, Exercise, Health, Healthy Living, Local, Michigan, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Event Changes, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Coronavirus Crisis, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Outbreak, AKT, Royal Oak, Oakland County, Caity Rose

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – With everyone staying home due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, experts believe this is the perfect time for families to get in shape together.

Health officials said the worst thing people can do right now is spend too much time on the couch.

Caity Rose, a certified personal trainer at AKT in Royal Oak, said everyone needs to keep moving. AKT is offering socially distanced workout classes.

“Right now we all need that mood booster,” Rose said. “It’s going to help with sleep.”

If you’re not comfortable going to a gym, that’s OK, experts said. The key is simply to be active.

“Whether that is taking a walk ... (or) with the family dancing,” Rose said.

Even if you don’t dance, Rose said you can turn a workout into a fun time for the family.

“Kids love to mimic what their parents do,” Rose said. “Bring in that fun factor for your kids.”

Resistance bands are an inexpensive alternative to free weights. They’re a great way to do curls and other exercises.

The most important point is that working out doesn’t have to feel like a job.

You can watch Steve Garagiola’s full video above.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: