Experts say coronavirus pandemic is perfect time for families to work out together

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – With everyone staying home due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, experts believe this is the perfect time for families to get in shape together.

Health officials said the worst thing people can do right now is spend too much time on the couch.

Caity Rose, a certified personal trainer at AKT in Royal Oak, said everyone needs to keep moving. AKT is offering socially distanced workout classes.

“Right now we all need that mood booster,” Rose said. “It’s going to help with sleep.”

If you’re not comfortable going to a gym, that’s OK, experts said. The key is simply to be active.

“Whether that is taking a walk ... (or) with the family dancing,” Rose said.

Even if you don’t dance, Rose said you can turn a workout into a fun time for the family.

“Kids love to mimic what their parents do,” Rose said. “Bring in that fun factor for your kids.”

Resistance bands are an inexpensive alternative to free weights. They’re a great way to do curls and other exercises.

The most important point is that working out doesn’t have to feel like a job.

You can watch Steve Garagiola’s full video above.