Warren Consolidated summer school employee tests positive for COVID-19

WARREN, Mich. – A staff member working in Warren Consolidated Schools district’s summer school program has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials say.

A letter sent to parents and staff Wednesday says students and staff members were moved from the area, which has since been cleaned and disinfected. The letter also says the Macomb County Health Department has been notified of the confirmed case and working with the district to provide guidance.

The school district asks students and staff members to self-monitor on a daily basis and stay home if having symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, diarrhea, body aches or loss of taste or smell.

Any student or staff member who shows symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19 should notify Jodi Duplay, the school district’s pandemic manager, at 586-698-4564 or jduplay@wcskids.net.

For testing locations in Macomb County, visit www.macombgov.org/covid19-canigettested. Specific medical questions and concerns can call the Macomb County Health Department COVID Hotline at 586-463-3750.

Michigan’s daily COVID-19 numbers show 996 news cases reported on Wednesday.

As the 2020-21 school year approaches, a new survey finds that parents are worried about the impact it may have on their children.

