Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 30, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 80,172 as of Wednesday, including 6,172 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes 996 new cases and two additional deaths. Note from MDHHS: “Due to a backlog of test results received from a commercial laboratory, today’s new daily confirmed case count contains approximately 300 that are attributable to older lab results.”

New cases have increased moderately in recent weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased in the last week, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 57,502 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 15,600 as of Tuesday. Michigan’s 7-day average moving average for daily cases was 636 on Tuesday, the highest since May.

The Wayne County Public Health Division announced Wednesday it has confirmed a total of five cases of COVID-19 linked to a wedding reception held on Saturday, July 18, at Crystal Gardens Banquet Hall in Southgate.

More people may have been at risk of contracting and exposing others to COVID-19 as more than 100 people were in attendance for the indoor reception, according to Wayne County health officials.

Attendees of the reception at the Crystal Gardens are encouraged to call the Wayne County Health Division at 734-727-7078 to report their contacts, get tested by a healthcare provider as soon as possible, and self-quarantine at home as directed.

The Southfield Public School District plans to start the 2020 fall semester with remote learning “due to a large number of COVID-19 cases in our region,” the district announced. The school district describes its remote learning plan as follows:

“Students will begin the 2020-2021 academic year engaged in all-remote learning, similar to the final few months of the previous school year. Students will receive rigorous online instruction and support, and the same academic excellence that our in-person curriculum and teaching provides. Accountability measures for attendance, grades, and assessments apply.”

One of the most powerful weapons against coronavirus (COVID-19) is knowing where it’s being spread.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan rose to 79,176 as of Tuesday, including 6,170 deaths, state officials reported. Chief public health officer Denise Fair said the latest numbers of who is testing positive should get everyone’s attention. The majority of new cases are being found in people between the ages of 20 and 29.

The number of COVID-19 hospital inpatients in Michigan has been steadily increasing since the beginning of July. However, the volume is far lower than it was in April when Michigan reported nearly 4,000 COVID-19 inpatients.

On July 21, Michigan reported 500 inpatients at hospitals, the highest number since June 4 (50). That number receded to 493 inpatients on July 22 and 481 on Friday, July 24.

Here’s a look at the state’s hospitalization trends:

So far, 359 kids were tested and three have tested positive. Parents of the students are being notified to self-quarantine for 14 days and to monitor for symptoms.

The students who tested positive will continue classes online. The school is working to clean and disinfect the school and the school bus.

Read more: Detroit public schools, protesters head back to court over COVID-19 testing decision

Michigan unemployment officials said the $600 coronavirus (COVID-19) unemployment bonus will end this weekend.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency announced Friday that the additional $600 weekly unemployment bonus offered to workers during the COVID-19 pandemic will expire Saturday, barring congressional action.

More than $2.6 million in federal disaster aid has been made available to support the continuing of COVID-19 operations in Washtenaw County.

The grant funding comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance program. The program provides funding to local governments and eligible private nonprofit organizations for costs sustained for emergency actions taken to protect lives or property. Read here.

Ann Arbor Public School students can anticipate returning to school virtually at the end of August.

In a Wednesday night study session meeting, officials from Ann Arbor Public Schools discussed plans for a remote-learning start to the next academic year.

Ann Arbor Public School superintendent Jeanice Swift acknowledged how officials are “hardwired” for safety and that they must put student safety first. Read here.

A judge has ruled the in-person summer school classes can continue in the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD). Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit are working on getting reaction on the ruling from the district.

Summer school in the DPSCD began last week. A lawsuit was filed by parents, teachers, students and activist group By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) against the district. The suit was seeking to sop summer school and first went before the judge on Friday with the decision expected this week.

While the judge has decided that the classes can continue, all of the students attending those classes need to have COVID-19 tests in the next two days or the in-person learning could be shut down.

Read more here.

The chart below tracks the moving 7-day average of new cases dating back to March 17, one week after the first confirmed cases in Michigan.

Coronavirus news:

New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since July 15:

July 15 -- 891 new cases

July 16 -- 645 new cases

July 17 -- 660 new cases

July 18 -- 678 new cases

July 19 -- 483 new cases

July 20 -- 489 new cases

July 21 -- 573 new cases

July 22 -- 523 new cases

July 23 -- 699 new cases

July 24 -- 594 new cases

July 25 -- 437 new cases

July 26 -- 1,041* (cases higher due to technical glitch)

July 27 -- 488 new cases

July 28 -- 669 new cases

July 29 -- 996* (higher due to a backlog of test results)

Daily COVID-19 deaths reported in Michigan since July 15:

July 15 -- 4 new deaths

July 16 -- 16 new deaths

July 17 -- 7 new deaths

July 18 -- 9 new deaths

July 19 -- 2 new deaths

July 20 -- 7 new deaths

July 21 -- 9 new deaths

July 22 -- 6 new deaths

July 23 -- 7 new deaths

July 24 -- 3 new deaths

July 25 -- 14 new deaths

July 26 -- 0 new deaths

July 27 -- 5 new deaths

July 28 -- 16 new deaths

July 29 -- 2 new deaths

Here’s a look at the overall COVID-19 data in Michigan: