FDA authorizes new COVID-19 saliva test pioneered by Yale, the NBA

DETROIT – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorization for Yale University’s coronavirus test, Saliva Direct.

This test is different for a number of reasons, the most obvious being it’s a less invasive saliva test that doesn’t require the use of swabs

It was developed in a partnership between Yale University and the NBA. Experts are hoping it will make testing more easily available.

Patients collect their own sample by spitting into a tube. Saliva Direct uses a simplified testing method that cuts the turnaround time to less than 24 hours.

The test could cost less than $10, making it more affordable to test more people more often.

The NBA and players’ union gave more than half a million dollars to fund the development of the test.

Some players, coaches and staff participated in the initial testing. Researchers said the accuracy of the Saliva Direct results matched almost perfectly with the group’s swab tests.

The Saliva Direct test is simple enough to be used by labs everywhere, once they go through the required accreditation process.

Yale and the NBA do not intend to take any royalties from the testing method, making it available for free.

