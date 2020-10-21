Michigan’s top doctor: In restaurants, wear mask until putting food in mouth, limit talking

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s top medical official said anyone who eats at restaurants should wear a mask until they’re physically putting food in their mouths and limit talking as much as possible.

READ: How COVID-19 cases are trending in each Michigan region as numbers worsen statewide

“Just because something is permitted, it does not mean that it is a good idea to do it,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Khaldun spoke about Michigan’s recent rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s press briefing on Wednesday.

“Limit indoor dining with anyone who’s not in your own household,” Khaldun said. “If you choose to dine indoors, keep your mask on at all times, except when you are actually putting food in your mouth, and limit your talking. Talking without a mask on increases the risk of spread.”

She said if there’s a choice between eating at a restaurant or getting takeout, Michiganders should strongly consider the latter.

She said the same goes for renting a movie instead of going out to watch one at a theater.

“The more we can all come together and do the right thing, the easier this will be, and the more lives that will be saved,” Khaldun said.

LATEST: Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs bills extending unemployment benefits until end of year