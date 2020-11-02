Bloomfield Hills High School to go fully remote due to number of teachers in quarantine

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – Bloomfield Hills High School is transitioning to a fully remote schedule because of the number of substitute teachers quarantining.

RELATED: West Bloomfield schools fully remote after Oakland County deemed high risk for in-person learning

Officials with the Bloomfield Hills school district said several teachers have had to quarantine “out of an abundance of caution.” As a result, the high school will halt in-person classes for the time being.

“While teaching and learning will be fully online during this time, the building will still be open on Tuesday as a precinct for the election only,” district officials said in a release. “The building will be open for students to gather belongings and the blood drive on Wednesday, Nov. 4.”

Click here to view the Oakland County coronavirus dashboard.

Extracurricular activities are scheduled to continue as planned and will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, according to the district.

The building will be closed starting Thursday (Nov. 5) during school hours. While the main office and counseling offices will be closed, staff will be returning calls and answering emails, officials said.

The Oakland County Health Department would have contacted anyone needing to quarantine, district officials said.

Other school buildings in the district aren’t affected, officials said.

The return to hybrid instruction will depend on COVID-19 trends.

Here is the schedule for next week:

Tuesday, Nov. 3 - No school due to election

Wednesday, Nov. 4 - Asynchronous learning

8:55 a.m. start Thursday-Tuesday, Nov. 5-10 - Distance Learning Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 11 - Asynchronous learning and conferences

District officials said they will communicate schedule updates as early as possible regarding instruction from Nov. 12 onward based on staffing ability and COVID-19 statistics.

Oakland County

Last week, the Oakland County Health Division changed the county’s COVID-19 risk determination level to an E, which is the highest level on the chart that provides guidance for in-person learning.

MORE: Huron Valley Schools district shifting to remote learning for at least a week

Level E risk means there are 150 or more cases per million people and a 20% or higher positivity rate.

The West Bloomfield School District is going completely remote as of Monday (Nov. 2), at least through Nov. 27. All buildings will be closed during that period.