West Bloomfield schools going fully remote after Oakland County deemed high risk for in-person learning

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – The West Bloomfield School District is going fully remove for all students after health officials moved Oakland County to the highest risk level for spreading COVID-19 through in-person instruction.

Last week, the Oakland County Health Division changed the county’s COVID-19 risk determination level to an E, which is the highest level on the chart that provides guidance for in-person learning.

Level E risk means there are 150 or more cases per million people and a 20% or higher positivity rate.

The West Bloomfield School District is going completely remote as of Monday (Nov. 2), at least through Nov. 27. All buildings will be closed during that period.

District officials are planning to return to the hybrid instruction model from kindergarten through eighth grade, special education and Oakland Early College on Nov. 30.

West Bloomfield High School and Lakers Online will remain fully remote, officials said.

A parent webinar is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday. Members of the district and building administrators will give some context about the decision. Click here to follow the Zoom link for the webinar.

“We know everyone on Team WB is doing their best when it comes to managing these unprecedented circumstances,” Superintendent Gerald Hill said. “We appreciate your support, understanding and grace as we work to ensure the safety of our students, staff and their families. We understand the extreme disappointment felt by students and staff alike as we make this decision. Support will be made available for those in need through our district counseling and wellness staff. Traditional support services such as food service distribution, technology assistance, and social-emotional support will also be available for families.”