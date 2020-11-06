Bloomfield Hills Schools switch to remote-learning for at least 3 weeks

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – The Bloomfield Hills Board of Education decided Friday in-person learning will be paused for at least 21 days.

Officials with the Bloomfield Hills school district said students will finish class in-person Friday, but classes will be done remotely starting Monday. Students who were not in class Friday will be given time Monday to come back to school and gather their belongings.

The transition plan was reviewed Wednesday and voted on Thursday.

Food service, technical support for students and parents, school counseling and other services will still be available.

“While we are disappointed that the pandemic has caused the need to return to fully distance teaching and learning, we will continue to provide high quality instruction and support services to meet the needs of all learners as best as possible during this challenging public health crisis,” said superintendent Pat Watson in an email to parents.

The school board said the district is currently in the red in terms of COVID-19 data -- according to the Harvard metrics -- and the district will require 21 consecutive days in orange before the school board will consider returning to a hybrid teaching model.

The Oakland County Health Division changed the county’s COVID-19 risk determination level to an E, which is the highest level on the chart that provides guidance for in-person learning.

Level E risk means there are 150 or more cases per million people and a 20% or higher positivity rate.

