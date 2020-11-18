31 COVID-19 cases, 40 possible exposures linked to Ypsilanti social club with mask, distancing issues

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Health officials have linked 31 COVID-19 cases and 40 possible exposures to an Ypsilanti social club that has had inconsistent or nonexistent mask use and social distancing.

Officials with the Washtenaw County Health Department said events and operations associated with the Ypsilanti Fraternal Order of Eagles #2250 between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10 have been linked to the outbreak.

The close contact exposures include staff members, group members and guests, according to officials.

“Face coverings and social distance were reportedly inconsistently used or not used at all, contributing to rapid spread of illness and the high number of exposures,” the health department revealed. “The facility is cooperating with the health department investigation and is currently closed.”

Anyone who visited the Ypsilanti Eagles #2250 between Oct. 31 and Nov. 10 should monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19, stay home as much as possible, maintain distance from others and wear a mask for 14 days after their last visit to the club. The club is located at 2935 Holmes Road in Ypsilanti.

If you have symptoms, isolate at home away from others and seek testing.

Since more than 5 days have passed since the last possible exposure at the facility, anyone who visited can seek COVID-19 testing.

The Health Department is also investigating the possibility that positive cases tied to the Eagles outbreak visited other local and regional establishments while infectious. Anyone recently visiting public locations or clubs without consistent use of face coverings, social distancing or with crowded or close conditions is encouraged to follow the guidance above and seek COVID-19 testing, the health department announced.

“This situation illustrates how quickly COVID-19 can spread and impact a large number of people, particularly when there are gatherings without good use of prevention measures like face coverings,” said Jimena Loveluck, MSW, health officer for Washtenaw County. “With our local cases at their highest levels since the pandemic began and hospitalizations increasing, we all must do everything we can to prevent additional spread. It’s up to us to work together to protect each other and our loved ones as well as our health care workers, public health workers and everyone serving and protecting the public.”

No-cost testing is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 21) at the Washtenaw County Health Department (555 Towner Street in Ypsilanti). Click here to pre-register.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, is awaiting test results or is an exposed, close contact of a case must follow the guidelines for isolation or quarantine.

Washtenaw County has reported a total of 7,117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. In the last 24 hours, 156 new confirmed cases and 16 new hospitalizations have been reported (as of Nov. 17).