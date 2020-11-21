Wayne County advises its schools to switch to remote learning through Jan. 15

DETROIT – The Wayne County Public Health Division has issued an advisory, strongly recommending that all public, non-public and boarding schools in the county’s jurisdiction should shift to remote learning through Jan. 15, 2021.

According to a news release, the county recorded 1,170 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The county reported 4,185 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday.

“We have reached a point in the pandemic that we hoped the County would never see,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “This advisory is the strongest recommendation we can issue at this time to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

“Wayne County includes many tightly knit communities and we cherish our time together with our families. But with Thanksgiving just next week we need to double our efforts to help protect the most vulnerable among us,” Evans added. “This guidance is imperative to safeguarding the health and safety of our community.”

County officials said that the Public Act 149 of 2020 directs school districts to develop learning programs to adapt to the pandemic and accommodate students to keep them safe. The health officer has the authority to issue an advisory.

The county said that due to colder temperatures, indoor gatherings and an increase in hospitalizations led to their recommendation to switch to virtual learning to prevent the spread of COVID. The recommendation addresses “an age group that can spread COVID-19 without showing signs or symptoms,” officials said.

“We are working extremely closely with our school districts to prevent further spread,” said Dr. Mouhanad Hammami, Wayne County chief health strategist. “It is our intent to keep schools, its staff and students safe from COVID-19.”

For more information on the advisory and Wayne County’s response to the pandemic, residents can call 734-287-7870 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or visit the COVID-19 information page at www.waynecounty.com/covid19.

Read the full notice from the county below