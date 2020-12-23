ClickOnDetroit COVID vaccine survey results -- view here 💉

ClickOnDetroit surveyed its membership readers about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey opened to WDIV Insider members on Dec. 10 and closed on Dec. 21.

Overall, 1,964 people participated in the survey.

Key takeaways:

A majority -- 63% -- of respondents said they will receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it is their turn to receive it. However, 60% said that when they are able to get the vaccine (when they are next in line) they prefer to wait to see what other people do first.

75% of respondents believe the COVID-19 vaccine producers are interested in their health.

83% said they agree it is important for everyone to get the recommended vaccines for themselves and their children.

55% of respondents said they know someone in their personal life (family, friend, neighbor, coworker, etc.) who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but says they still won’t get it.

65% of respondents said they don’t think governments should require residents receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

75% of the participants in this survey said they receive an annual flu shot.

Participant age: The majority of the participants in this survey were 56 or older.

Here are the full ClickOnDetroit COVID vaccine survey results, followed by select qualitative responses:

Select qualitative responses

Please share any of your thoughts or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine:

“Teachers should receive the vaccine right along with health care workers/elderly people.”

“I worry that the process was rushed too much for a political power play. I do not think there is enough information available for people with underlying health issues”

“I’m looking forward to the vaccine as a means of getting life back to normal.”

“I’m still on the fence about it. It was rushed through so quickly that I believe corners were cut. We won’t know any long term effects or the length of protection without longer studies.”

“I’m ready. I’m waiting.”

“I think more research is needed before recommendations can be made for vaccinating children.”

“Everyone should get the COVID vaccine.”

“Friend worked on vaccine for Pfizer and when he gets it we will, too, and encourage others also.”

“I’m on the fence about receiving it because we don’t know long term effects. Moderna sounds best to me. Getting vaccine vs. getting virus at age of 57 is probably a better choice.”

