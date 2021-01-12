How Lenawee County residents can schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointment

Lenawee County has opened up appointments for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Here’s the latest update from Lenawee County (Jan. 11):
- Are you an individual in an upcoming priority group? Let us know what group you are in so we can contact you when appointment scheduling is available for your group.
- Are you a business employing front-line essential workers? Let us know how many employees you have and designate a contact person.
- We will notify the community through media releases, social media posts, and updates to this page when the vaccine is available to your priority group. Vaccinations are offered at the Lenawee County Health Department by appointment.
- More here from the county.
