Meijer to vaccinate 25K Michigan seniors

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Seniors in Washtenaw County are sharing their concerns over COVID-19 vaccine distribution and shortages.

The county’s health department says the state is not sending enough supply.

However, thanks to grocery giant Meijer help is on its way. Meijer is set to open up vaccination clinics. The grocery chain will vaccinate 25,000 people and the focus is on those 65 and older.

“We keep urging that seniors get their shot,” said Susan Ringler-Cerniglia of the Washtenaw County Health Department.

She says while the City of Detroit is witnessing an increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses that is not the case for Washtenaw County.

It has 80,000 people eligible for that first shot with so few shots being sent by the state.

