Westland seniors frustrated with wait times at COVID vaccination site

WESTLAND, Mich. – The City of Westland kicked off its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday by appointment only. Fifteen-thousand people we’re vaccinated; however, lines were backed up with seniors waiting outside.

“We were outside for about 45 minutes and it was cold and windy,” said Florence Richards. “My biggest concern was the people who was in their wheelchairs, walkers, canes. It’s like the buses just came and dropped them off probably from senior apartment complexes.”

Westland Mayor William Wild said the system is set to accommodate 250 people an hour and many people were arriving ahead of their scheduled appointment at Schoolcraft College, leading to the back up.

“We’re gonna meet with our team tonight (Monday) and take a look at everything that happened today and we’re gonna do a couple tweaks before Wednesday.”

The state of Michigan is expected to receive 82,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The J&J vaccine doses are expected in Michigan by Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said Monday. These doses will go to health departments and hospitals.

Over the weekend, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for an emergency use authorization. The J&J one-dose vaccine joins Pfizer and Moderna to give Americans three options. Nearly 4 million doses of the J&J vaccine are expected to start shipping across the U.S. on Monday.

