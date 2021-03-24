Michigan coronavirus cases up to 637,645; Death toll now at 15,935

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 637,645 as of Wednesday, including 15,935 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes a total of 4,454 new cases and 16 additional deaths. On Tuesday, the state reported 633,191 total cases and 15,919 deaths.

This marks the highest single-day case total since Dec. 15.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 7% as of Monday. The state has reported an up-tick in Hospitalizations over the last three weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,938 on Tuesday -- the highest since early January. The 7-day death average was 17 on Tuesday and has been flat for several weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.5%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 54,500 on Tuesday. More than 562,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 3.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, as of Wednesday, with 29% of residents having received at least one dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 29.9 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 543,800 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 124 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.7 million have died. More than 70 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since March 1:

March 1 -- 1,569 new cases (case count for two days)

March 2 -- 1,067 new cases

March 3 -- 1,536 new cases

March 4 -- 1,526 new cases

March 5 -- 1,486 new cases

March 6 -- 1,289 new cases

March 8 -- 1,960 new cases (case count for two days)

March 9 -- 954 new cases

March 10 -- 2,316 new cases

March 11 -- 2,091 new cases

March 12 -- 2,403 new cases

March 13 -- 1,659 new cases

March 15 -- 3,143 new cases (case count for two days)

March 16 -- 2,048 new cases

March 17 -- 3,164 new cases

March 18 -- 2,629 new cases

March 19 -- 3,730 new cases

March 20 -- 2,660 new cases

March 22 -- 4,801 new cases (case count for two days)

March 23 -- 3,579 new cases

March 24 -- 4,454 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

