Michigan coronavirus cases up to 793,881; Death toll now at 16,901

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 793,881 as of Monday, including 16,901 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 8,574 new cases and 61 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported 785,307 total cases and 16,840 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 14% as of Friday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have increased over the last several weeks, now at the highest point of the pandemic.

Michigan continues to lead the nation in new COVID-19 cases. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,755 on Sunday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 52 on Sunday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 165,000 on Sunday. More than 603,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 5.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 44% of residents having received at least one dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 31.6 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 567,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 141 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3 million have died. More than 80 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since March 24:

March 24 -- 4,454 new cases

March 25 -- 5,224 new cases

March 26 -- 5,030 new cases

March 27 -- 4,670 new cases

March 29 -- 8,202 new cases (case count for two days)

March 30 -- 5,177 new cases

March 31 -- 6,311 new cases

April 1 -- 6,036 new cases

April 2 -- 5,498 new cases

April 3 -- 8,413 new cases

April 5 -- 10,293 new cases (case count for two days)

April 6 -- 4,964 new cases

April 7 -- 8,015 new cases

April 8 -- 7,819 new cases

April 9 -- 7,834 new cases

April 10 -- 6,892 new cases

April 12 -- 9,674 new cases (case count for two days)

April 13 -- 8,867 new cases

April 14 -- 7,955 new cases

April 15 -- 6,303 new cases

April 16 -- 8,955 new cases

April 17 -- 5,530 new cases

April 19 -- 8,574 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

