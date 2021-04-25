Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know April 25, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 819,320 as of Saturday, including 17,289 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 4,698 new cases and 121 additional deaths -- including 91 deaths identified during a review of records, meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the state reported 814,622 total cases and 17,168 deaths.

The state reported a total of 626,254 recoveries from the virus on Saturday.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate just below 13% as of Friday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have increased over the last several weeks, now at the highest point of the pandemic.

Michigan continues to lead the nation in new COVID-19 cases. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 4,978 on Friday -- the highest since December, but lower than two weeks ago. The 7-day death average was 55 on Friday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 194,500 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 6.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 47.3% of residents having received at least one dose.

