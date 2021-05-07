Michigan coronavirus cases up to 860,808; Death toll now at 18,084

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 860,808 as of Friday, including 18,084 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 2,758 new cases and 30 additional deaths. On Thursday, Michigan reported a total of 858,050 cases and 18,054 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 10% as of Thursday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have dropped slightly over the last two weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 10 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,934 on Thursday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 73 on Thursday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 179,000 on Thursday. More than 660,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 7.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 51.2% of eligible residents having received at least one dose while 40% of eligible residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 32.6 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 580,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 156 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.2 million have died. More than 92 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since April 15:

April 15 -- 6,303 new cases

April 16 -- 8,955 new cases

April 17 -- 5,530 new cases

April 19 -- 8,574 new cases (case count for two days)

April 20 -- 5,259 new cases

April 21 -- 5,584 new cases

April 22 -- 4,867 new cases

April 23 -- 5,031 new cases

April 24 -- 4,698 new cases

April 26 -- 6,524 new cases (case count for two days)

April 27 -- 3,676 new cases

April 28 -- 4,371 new cases

April 29 -- 3,623 new cases

April 30 -- 3,440 new cases

May 1 -- 3,431 new cases

May 3 -- 5,035 new cases (case count for two days)

May 4 -- 2,527 new cases

May 5 -- 2,589 new cases

May 6 -- 3,514 new cases

May 7 -- 2,758 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

