Everything to know about COVID in Michigan this week: Restrictions update, vaccine milestone

(AP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED HANDOUT PHOTO PROVIDED BY MICHIGAN OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR; MANDATORY CREDIT. A JAN. 13, 2021 PHOTO)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, of MDHHS. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

It was another busy week for COVID-19 news in Michigan, with a significant update to the state’s restrictions, a new vaccination milestone and much more.

Here’s a review of everything that’s happened this week.

Updated COVID-19 rules

On Tuesday night, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced significant changes to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The new order went into effect Thursday and includes new guidelines for gatherings, masks, entertainment venues and organized sports.

Now, masks are “generally not required” during outdoor gatherings unless there are 100 or more people. Up to 50 people are allowed to attend residential outdoor gatherings, the state announced.

Ad

In places where the density of crowds doesn’t exceed 20 people per 1,000 square feet of usable outdoor space, up to 300 people are allowed to gather, according to a state release.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad