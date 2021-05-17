Michigan coronavirus cases up to 876,854; Death toll now at 18,627

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 876,854 as of Monday, including 18,627 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 2,230 new cases and 20 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, Michigan reported a total of 874,624 cases and 18,607 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 8% as of Sunday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have declined over the last three weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 21 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,713 on Sunday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 65 on Sunday, slightly lower than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 151,000 on Sunday. More than 755,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Ad

Michigan has reported more than 7.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 55.7% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 44.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 32.9 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 585,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 1.47 billion vaccine doses have been administered.

Worldwide, more than 163 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.3 million have died. More than 95 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Ad

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since April 27:

April 27 -- 3,676 new cases

April 28 -- 4,371 new cases

April 29 -- 3,623 new cases

April 30 -- 3,440 new cases

May 1 -- 3,431 new cases

May 3 -- 5,035 new cases (case count for two days)

May 4 -- 2,527 new cases

May 5 -- 2,589 new cases

May 6 -- 3,514 new cases

May 7 -- 2,758 new cases

May 8 -- 1,825 new cases

May 10 -- 2,716 new cases (case count for two days)

May 11 -- 1,992 new cases

May 12 -- 2,171 new cases

May 13 -- 2,057 new cases

May 14 -- 1,766 new cases

May 15 -- 1,289 new cases

May 17 -- 2,230 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

Sign up for the Michigan Coronavirus Newsletter for updates delivered right to your inbox: