Michigan coronavirus cases up to 882,189; Death toll now at 18,853

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 882,189 as of Friday, including 18,853 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 1,132 new cases and 38 additional deaths. On Thursday, Michigan reported a total of 881,057 cases and 18,815 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate around 6% as of Thursday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have declined over the last three weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 21 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,355 on Thursday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 58 on Thursday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 111,000 on Thursday. More than 755,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 7.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 57.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 46.8% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

READ: Whitmer outlines new schedule for lifting COVID rules

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 33 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 587,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 1.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered.

Worldwide, more than 164 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.4 million have died. More than 95 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since March 8:

May 8 -- 1,825 new cases

May 10 -- 2,716 new cases (case count for two days)

May 11 -- 1,992 new cases

May 12 -- 2,171 new cases

May 13 -- 2,057 new cases

May 14 -- 1,766 new cases

May 15 -- 1,289 new cases

May 17 -- 2,230 new cases (case count for two days)

May 18 -- 1,271 new cases

May 19 -- 1,560 new cases

May 20 -- 1,372 new cases

May 21 -- 1,132 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

