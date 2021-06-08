Michigan coronavirus cases up to 891,057; Death toll now at 19,432

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 891,057 as of Tuesday, including 19,432 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 293 new cases and 56 additional deaths. On Monday, the state announced a total of 890,764 cases and 19,376 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 3% as of Monday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 353 on Monday -- the lowest since July 2020. The 7-day death average was 26 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 33,000 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 59.7% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 50% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 33.3 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 597,300 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 2.1 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 295 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 173 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.7 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since May 24:

May 24 -- 1,378 new cases (case count for two days)

May 25 -- 739 new cases

May 26 -- 799 new cases

May 27 -- 542 new cases

May 28 -- 614 new cases

June 1 -- 862 new cases (case count for three days)

June 2 -- 420 new cases

June 3 -- 510 new cases

June 4 -- 446 new cases

June 5 -- 388 new cases

June 7 -- 419 new cases (case count for two days)

June 8 -- 293 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

