Detroit Medical Center updates hospital visitor policy: One support person will be allowed to visit per day

The Detroit Medical Center (DMC) announced updates to its hospital visitor policy Wednesday that allows only one support person to visit inpatients per day.

That visitor must be must be 12 or older, the DMC said. The policy update is effective as of Wednesday at DMC Harper University Hospital, DMC Heart Hospital, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven says a week.

Here’s what visitors should expect:

As patients and visitors enter the hospital, they will be asked screening questions, have their temperature taken, are required to wear a face mask, will be asked to sanitize their hands, and must observe social distancing. Visitors are not allowed for those hospitalized patients who test positive for COVID-19 or those who have symptoms.

Exceptions to the new policy will be handled on an individual basis under the guidance of the direct care team.

The visitation policy at DMC Children’s Hospital of Michigan and the DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan has not changed.

