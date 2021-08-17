Detroit opens TCF Center to offer third dose of COVID vaccinations to those eligible

DETROIT – The TCF Center in Detroit is once again open as a COVID vaccination site.

People who are immunocompromised can schedule an appointment to receive a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

This comes after a CDC advisory group voted to allow immunocompromised people to get a third dose. It was the next step after the FDA expanded the Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines.

The panel was in complete agreement that immunocompromised people may benefit from a third dose of a mRNA vaccine. Some of the conditions include, those being actively treated for cancer, organ transplant recipients, stem cell transplant recipients, moderate or severe immunodeficiency syndromes, advanced or untreated HIV, and those receiving certain medications that suppress their immune systems.

On Tuesday, it was announced that U.S. health experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 booster shots for all Americans eight months after they got their second dose of the vaccine.

Health officials are also encouraging those looking to get their first or second dose of a COVID vaccine to make an appointment.

How to schedule an appointment

Eligible residents can call 313-230-0505 to schedule appointments.

Residents will be asked the following questions before their appointment is scheduled:

Are you a Detroit resident?

Is your immune system limited or compromised?

Did you receive Pfizer or Moderna?

When was your second vaccination shot?

If they qualify residents will be given an appointment date and they can go to the TCF drive-thru site to receive their third dose. Each person receiving their shot should bring their vaccination card with them so it can be updated.

