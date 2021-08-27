Michigan reports 3,958 new COVID cases, 69 deaths -- average of 1,979 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 3,958 new cases of COVID-19 and 69 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 1,979 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 941,678, including 20,230 deaths. These numbers are up from 937,720 cases and 20,161 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Friday include 42 identified during a Vital Records review.

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.73% as of Wednesday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have increased by 231% since July 1.

Ad

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,778 on Wednesday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 14 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 39,500 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Sunday, with 65.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 56.9% of 12+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 38 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 632,200 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 5 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 363 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 213.9 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.4 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since July 20:

July 20 -- 1,028 new cases (case count for four days)

July 23 -- 1,295 new cases (case count for three days)

July 27 -- 1,762 new cases (case count for four days)

July 30 -- 2,250 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 3 -- 2,605 new cases (case count for four days)

Aug. 6 -- 3,962 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 9 -- 2,720 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 11 -- 2,786 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 13 -- 3,127 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 16 -- 3,554 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 18 -- 2,690 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 20 -- 4,197 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 23 -- 3,920 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 25 -- 4,326 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 27 -- 3,958 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

Ad

Sign up for the Michigan Coronavirus Newsletter for updates delivered right to your inbox: