Live stream: FDA advisory panel meets over Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine booster shots

The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) vaccine advisory panel is set to meet Thursday and Friday, Oct. 14-15, over Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots.

The FDA’s “Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee” (VRBPAC) will discuss newly available data for the currently available COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s the meeting agenda for Oct. 14.

This meeting is considered the first step in the FDA’s decision process on whether extra doses of the two vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when. The final approval of an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is not expected for another week.

The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. Thursday with opening remarks by University of Michigan professor of public health and epidemiology Dr. Arnold Monto, M.D.

Watch it live right here:

