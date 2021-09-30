Pfizer booster shots now available in Metro Detroit

If you qualify for that third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, your options of where to get it are abundant.

Macomb County had two booster clinics starting up Thursday in Clinton Township at the Verkuilen Center and in Warren at the Southwest Center.

“You can either call us or go on our website it’s very easy,” said Macomb Health Director Andrew Cox.

Appointments can be made at www.macombgov.org/healthappointment or call 586-463-3750.

Oakland County has a series of booster clinics popping up across the county, including a drive through at 1200 N. Telegraph Road at the county government complex starting Thursday. For a complete list of available clinics, visit OaklandCountyVaccine.com or call 800-848-5533.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the boosters are available at all city vaccination sites. He made it clear he is concerned about a COVID surge in the coming weeks.

“It is spreading from Wisconsin through the Upper Peninsula,” Duggan said. “At the same time, it’s coming up to the south from Ohio and Indiana, and the southern border counties of Michigan are now starting to see it.”

He implored city residents 65 and over, those with compromised immune systems and people who work in high exposure jobs to get their boosters if they are past the six-month mark of their last shot.

Metro Detroit’s current vaccination numbers have Detroit at 44.7%, suburban Wayne County at 70%, Oakland County at 72%, Macomb County at 61.3% and Washtenaw County at 70%. The numbers reflect those 12 and up with at least one dose.

