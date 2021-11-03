‘I am relieved’: Metro Detroit parent encourages others to get their children vaccinated against COVID

The CDC is now recommending that children get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The CDC is now recommending that children get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been 1.9 million COVID cases among children ages 5-11 and 94 confirmed deaths. Some parents are rejoicing that their children in that age group are one step closer to being safer.

“I am relieved. I knew it was coming based off the data and the research. A little bit of an exhale for my friends and my family who have kids in the age group,” Jessica Romanosky said.

Read: Beaumont to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids next week

The official recommendation was announced Tuesday (Nov. 2).

“I understand the fear of the unknowns. But, I also, you know, if a vaccine saves my kid’s life -- to be that one kid that doesn’t make it. I, I would hope that they would start looking at that,” Romanosky said.

Ad

Romanosky has spent the past few months rallying for a mask mandate in Macomb County. She believes the vaccine authorization is a step in the right direction.

“I just encourage everybody, if you’re nervous if you’re scared, ask your pediatrician. Talk to your doctor. Don’t go to Facebook for information unless you know it’s a credible source,” Romanosky said.

Both of her children are in the 5-11 age group and both participated in the Moderna trial.

“I’m lucky in the sense that my kids are already there. But I know that relief is coming for my friends,” Romanosky said.

She is now hoping that the CDC’s recommendation will encourage other parents to get their children, regardless of their age, vaccinated.

“I would encourage even those 12 to 17 to start looking at getting vaccinating and being an example for their younger siblings. And the more we get vaccinated, the better off we’ll be as a society and as a country,” Romanosky said.

Ad

Pfizer has already shipped out 15 million of the pediatric vaccine doses. Healthcare providers in Michigan are working to get the vaccine out as soon as possible.