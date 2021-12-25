Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Dec. 25, 2021

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

DETROIT – Michigan reported 13,686 new cases of COVID-19 and 392 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 6,843 cases over a two-day period.

Of the 392 deaths announced Wednesday, 250 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,448,523, including 26,376 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,434,837 cases and 25,984 deaths, as of Monday.

From the state: Due to the state holidays, data was not updated on Friday, Dec. 24, and will not be updated on Friday, Dec. 31.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 16.61% as of Wednesday and has hovered around that number over the last week. Hospitalizations have declined slightly over the last two weeks but are still near record-high levels.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 5,762 on Wednesday. The 7-day death average was 121 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 1.8%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 223,100 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 10.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 68.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 62.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 63% have received at last one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 51 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 812,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 8.8 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 496 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 277 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.3 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

COVID cases and deaths trends by Michigan county

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a COVID briefing Tuesday for the first time since June, answering questions about whether this surge warrants new mandates and delivering specific messages for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents.

“We’re in for another tough 4-6 weeks, is what all the experts are projecting, with the omicron variant spreading rapidly across the country,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer spoke from the Hispanic Center in Grand Rapids. She was joined by Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The White House COVID Response Team is urging Americans to take more precautions as they prepare to celebrate the holidays.

Dr. Cameron Webb is the senior adviser for equity on the response team. He is very concerned about the still high number of unvaccinated people in Michigan.

“Delta certainly has changed a lot of people’s minds as they’ve seen loved ones get affected. I work in a COVID unit in my hospital here in Virginia and I think I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve seen family members make the decision to get vaccinated after watching what loved ones go through because of COVID and you know -- that’s happening in Michigan too. The hope is that it doesn’t take that for more people to make the decision to get protected,” Webb said.

Most stores and websites are sold out of at-home COVID-19 tests.

Local 4′s Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester went out with hidden cameras to search for tests.

When you walk the aisles of almost any pharmacy in Metro Detroit in search of an at-home COVID test, you’re likely to find a sign indicating they’re sold out.

