Health

Here’s where you can get a drive-thru COVID-19 test in Oakland County

Drive-thru COVID testing has been expanded to meet demand

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – As of Monday, there are more options for people to get tested for coronavirus in Oakland County.

Drive-thru testing sites are open across the county and on Monday, many people showed up to get tested.

The people Local 4 spoke to said they wanted to get tested because they didn’t feel well and didn’t want to bring coronavirus with them to work or to family.

More: Where to get COVID test in Michigan, what to do with at-home test results

County officials said there have been 21,000 positive COVID cases between Dec. 20 and Jan. 2, 59% of those cases wre in people 39 and younger. The 7 day average is 1,800 cases per day since Jan. 5. One day officials saw 3,000 positive tests.

You should expect a longer wait to get tested if you do not have an appointment. Results should be available within 24 hours.

Read more: Oakland County expands drive-thru COVID testing sites, begins boosters for 12-15

Drive-through testing is available at the following locations:

  • Southfield Pavilion Parking Deck at 26000 Evergreen Rd. in Southfield from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays
  • Rochester Fire Department at 277 E. 2nd in Rochester from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays
  • The former Pontiac Fire Station at 348 South Blvd. West in Pontiac from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. Same day drive-up appointments, however, will be available for those who are unable to schedule an appointment. Those who opt for same day drive-up appointments may experience extended wait times.

The Southfield and Rochester locations will have signage directing drive-up appointments to the “No Appointment” entrance; Pontiac has only one lane. Drive-ups will not be accepted after 3:00 p.m.

Read: Complete Michigan COVID coverage

Oakland County has taken steps to expand COVID-19 testing in the county.

