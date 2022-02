Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Feb. 15, 2022

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

DETROIT – Michigan reported 5,380 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 1,793.3 cases over the past three days.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,037,742, including 30,959 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,032,362 cases and 30,899 deaths, as of Friday.

The deaths announced Monday didn’t include any identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 to 60,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 17.66% as of Feb. 9 -- the lowest it has been since mid-December. Hospitalizations have decreased over the last three weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2, 660 on Monday, Feb. 14, lower than the previous week. The 7-day death average was 69 on Feb. 14. The state’s fatality rate is 1.5%.

Michigan has reported more than 11.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Feb. 8, with 69.8% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 63.9% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 65.5% have received at least one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 76 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 902,200 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 10 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 539 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 393 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.7 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Jan. 19, 2022: For the first time since the start of the COVID omicron surge in Michigan, hospital officials with the Henry Ford Health System said they’re starting to see some signs of early progress.

“These trends are aligning and pointing in the right direction,” said Bob Riney, president of health care operations and COO at Henry Ford Health.

Read here.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Jan. 1:

Jan. 1 -- 12,247 new cases

Jan. 2 -- 12,247 new cases

Jan. 3 -- 12,247 new cases

Jan. 4 -- 13,673 new cases

Jan. 5 -- 13,673 new cases

Jan. 6 -- 20,346 new cases

Jan. 7 -- 20,346 new cases

Jan. 8 -- 14,841 new cases

Jan. 9 -- 14,841 new cases

Jan. 10 -- 14,842 new cases

Jan. 11 -- 14,229 new cases

Jan. 12 -- 14,229 new cases

Jan. 13 -- 18,557 new cases

Jan. 14 -- 18,557 new cases

Jan. 15 -- 17,201 new cases

Jan. 16 -- 17,202 new cases

Jan. 17 -- 17,202 new cases

Jan. 18 -- 17,202 new cases

Jan. 19 -- 17,202 new cases

Jan. 20 -- 16,775 new cases

Jan. 21 -- 16,776 new cases

Jan. 22 -- 13,124 new cases

Jan. 23 -- 13,124 new cases

Jan. 24 -- 13,124 new cases

Jan. 25 -- 13,711 new cases

Jan. 26 -- 13,712 new cases

Jan. 27 -- 13,155 new cases

Jan. 28 -- 13,154 new cases

Jan. 29 -- 7,080 new cases

Jan. 30 -- 7,081 new cases

Jan. 31 -- 7,081 new cases

Feb. 1 -- 9,401 new cases

Feb. 2 -- 9,402 new cases

Feb. 3 -- 4,902 new cases

Feb. 4 -- 4,903 new cases

Feb. 5 -- 3,299 new cases

Feb. 6 -- 3,299 new cases

Feb. 7 -- 3,300 new cases

Feb. 8 -- 3,764 new cases

Feb. 9 -- 3,763 new cases

Feb. 10 -- 2,858 new cases

Feb. 11 -- 2,858 new cases

Feb. 12 -- 1,793 new cases

Feb. 13 -- 1,793 new cases

Feb. 14 -- 1,794 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Jan. 1:

Jan. 1 -- 60 new deaths

Jan. 2 -- 60 new deaths

Jan. 3 -- 60 new deaths (172 from past five days from vital records)

Jan. 4 -- 138 new deaths

Jan. 5 -- 139 new deaths (165 from past two days from vital records)

Jan. 6 -- 129 new deaths

Jan. 7 -- 130 new deaths (136 from past two days from vital records)

Jan. 8 -- 18 new deaths

Jan. 9 -- 19 new deaths

Jan. 10 -- 19 new deaths

Jan. 11 -- 175 new deaths

Jan. 12 -- 175 new deaths (282 from past two days from vital records)

Jan. 13 -- 125 new deaths

Jan. 14 -- 126 new deaths (140 from past two days from vital records)

Jan. 15 -- 100 new deaths

Jan. 16 -- 100 new deaths

Jan. 17 -- 100 new deaths

Jan. 18 -- 100 new deaths

Jan. 19 -- 101 new deaths (346 from past two days from vital records)

Jan. 20 -- 105 new deaths

Jan. 21 -- 105 new deaths (79 from past two days from vital records)

Jan. 22 -- 12 new deaths

Jan. 23 -- 12 new deaths

Jan. 24 -- 12 new deaths

Jan. 25 -- 190 new deaths

Jan. 26 -- 189 new deaths (268 from past two days from vital records)

Jan. 27 -- 86 new deaths

Jan. 28 -- 87 new deaths (121 from past two days from vital records)

Jan. 29 -- 21 new deaths

Jan. 30 -- 22 new deaths

Jan. 31 -- 22 new deaths

Feb. 1 -- 163 new deaths

Feb. 2 -- 164 new deaths (239 from past two days from vital records)

Feb. 3 -- 104 new deaths

Feb. 4 -- 105 new deaths (155 from past two days from vital records)

Feb. 5 -- 12 new deaths

Feb. 6 -- 13 new deaths

Feb. 7 -- 13 new deaths

Feb. 8 -- 165 new deaths

Feb. 9 -- 165 new deaths (239 from past two days from vital records)

Feb. 10 -- 76 new deaths

Feb. 11 -- 76 new deaths

Feb. 12 -- 20 new deaths

Feb. 13 -- 20 new deaths

Feb. 14 -- 20 new deaths

