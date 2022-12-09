Here’s how Oakland County residents can get a free polio vaccine

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland County residents who are not up to date on their polio vaccine will be able to get the IPV vaccine for free.

Residents will be able to get vaccinated starting Monday (Dec. 12) at Oakland County Health Division offices. You will not need an appointment.

There was a confirmed case of paralytic polio confirmed in New York earlier this year. Vaccination is the best method of prevention against poliovirus.

“Our public health experts tell me the risk of getting polio in the United States remains low, but that vaccination remains the best way to protect against the illness,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. “Oakland County is offering residents the polio vaccine for free so that anyone who wants the vaccination can get one.”

The county is waving the $40 vaccination fee and $7 administration fee for polio vaccination, making it available at no cost to residents.

“We are all fortunate to have a public health department always on the front lines protecting our community, including in the fight against polio,” Board Chairman David T. Woodward (D-Royal Oak) said. “We are very supportive of removing all cost barriers for residents. Get vaccinated! Together, we all need to do our part to shield our community with this safe and effective vaccine, ensuring those of all ages are safeguarded against this debilitating, and preventable, disease.”

Read: CDC expands polio wastewater testing to Oakland County

How to get a polio vaccine

Free polio vaccinations begin Monday (Dec. 12) at Oakland County Health Division offices in Pontiac and Southfield. Residents do not need appointments.

Health Division offices are open on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Tuesdays through Fridays from 8:30 am. until 5 p.m. You will need to bring a photo ID and an insurance card, if applicable.

Health Division offices are located at the following addresses:

North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac

South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Road, Southfield

How to find your vaccination record

According to the MDHHS, the number of children who completed their core series of vaccines has been on the decline. A lower vaccination rate means more opportunity for vaccine-preventable diseases to spread.

Parents can contact their child’s healthcare provider to see if they are up to date on the polio vaccine. Adults who have not completed their IPV series are encouraged to get vaccinated.

You can click here to access the Michigan Immunization Portal to find your vaccination record. To use the portal you must be 18+, create a MiLogin account and upload an image of either your U.S. passport or driver’s license.

The CDC recommends that children get four doses of IPV, one dose at each of the following ages: