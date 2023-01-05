Gardner-White partners with American Red Cross to host blood drives throughout Metro Detroit

Gardner-White is partnering with the American Red Cross to host several blood drives throughout Metro Detroit.

All presenting donors at the blood drives will receive a coupon for $50 off a Gardner-White purchase of at least $399 and be entered to win a $500 Gardner-White gift certificate. Gift certificates will be awarded at each store.

Last month’s winter storm caused more than 300 blood drives to be cancelled across the country. Donations collected at these blood drives will boost the blood supply for people in Michigan who need livesaving care.

“With January being National Blood Donor Month, what better way to kick off the new year by giving blood,” Jamila Wilson with the Red Cross said. “It’s a selfless act and could help save lives. Blood donations help ensure new moms, premature babies, cancer patients and accident victims have access to safe, lifesaving blood.”

Schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), sponsor code: gardnerwhite.

Blood drive schedule

Tuesday (Jan. 10) from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the following locations:

Rochester Hills, 1032 S. Rochester Road, 48307

Saginaw, 2660 Tittabawassee Road, 48604

Taylor, 22035 Eureka Road, 48180

Waterford, 4945 Dixie Highway, 48329

Thursday (Jan. 12) from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the following locations:

Ann Arbor, 3725 Washtenaw, 48104

Auburn Hills, 4445 N. Atlantic Blvd., 48326

Canton, 41661 Ford Road, 48187

Howell, 4101 E. Grand River, 48843

Novi, 43825 West Oaks Drive, 48377

Shelby Township, 14055 Hall Road, 48315

Warren, 6500 E. 14 Mile Road, 48092

To donate blood you will need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license and two other forms of identification that are required at check-in.

Red Cross information

Here is some information from the American Red Cross:

About 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood but only about 3% does. By making an appointment to help save lives with the American Red Cross.

Individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are still eligible to donate blood and platelets. Knowing the name of the vaccine manufacturer is important in determining blood donation eligibility.

The need for blood is constant. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

Every day enough blood must be collected to meet the needs of accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

For patients battling cancer, platelets and plasma can be considered “liquid gold.”