Grand Valley State University drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for faculty, staff and students

ALLENDALE, Mich. – Grand Valley State University has lifted the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for faculty, staff and students.

The West Michigan public university made the announcement on Monday and said that the lifted requirement is effective immediately.

While the vaccination requirement is no longer mandated, GVSU said in a statement that there would be a new protocol starting in the Fall semester of 2023 for incoming first-year and transfer students. This protocol includes that these new Lakers are to report their status for immunizations. The survey will allow students to upload their vaccination records if they choose. If any upper-class or graduate students would like to report their vaccination status, the university said they are more than free to do so. To learn more about vaccination reporting, click here.

While the COVID-19 vaccination is no longer mandated to the GVSU community, the school said in a statement that students in health or health-related programs who have placement must have COVID-19 vaccinations due to federal regulations. If any students need a health compliance medical exemption request or a religious exemption form, click here.

Below are the vaccinations that will be asked for students to report on their status survey before the first payment deadline of their first semester at Grand Valley State University.

COVID Initial Series -- Two Doses



COVID booster -- Most Current



Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) Vaccine -- Two Doses



Meningococcal Quadrivalent (A,C,W, Y) Vaccine -- Two Doses



Serogroup B Meningococcal Vaccine -- Two Doses



Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis Vaccine (Tdap) -- One Dose



Varicella Vaccine -- Two Doses

Below are the recommended vaccinations for faculty, staff and students according to Grand Valley State University.

Recommended vaccinations for college students:

Influenza (Flu) -- Every year

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) -- Two doses after 12 months of age

Meningitis (ACYW)-- Recommended for all first-year students living in residence halls; other students under age 25 may also choose to be vaccinated to reduce the risk of disease. Ask your healthcare provider if a booster is needed. More info about meningitis

Meningitis B -- Recommended for individuals with certain long-term health conditions. Ask your healthcare provider. More info about meningitis

Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis -- Primary series completed as a child, then a Tdap after age 11. Tetanus booster every 10 years after receiving Tdap

Varicella (Chicken Pox) -- 2 doses if you have not had chickenpox disease

Recommended vaccinations for adults:

Hepatitis A -- 2 doses completed in childhood

Hepatitis B -- 3 doses completed in childhood

Human Papilloma Virus -- 3 doses for men and women between ages 11-26

Pneumococcal -- Recommended for individuals at risk for pneumonia. Adults 19-64 with asthma or who smoke. Anyone between the ages of 2-64 with certain long-term health problems or weakened immune system

Polio -- Primary series completed in childhood

“GVSU strongly supports the use of vaccines to protect the health of our university community. Immunizations offer protection from vaccine-preventable diseases and outbreaks. Therefore, it is recommended that students, faculty and staff be vaccinated with routine immunizations as recommended by the CDC and/or individual health care providers. While not all individuals may choose to be vaccinated, the university acknowledges the importance of the collection of vaccine status for quick response to outbreaks of communicable diseases, which can cause great disruption, negative impact on community well-being, and additional burdens for students, faculty, staff, and their families.” Grand Valley State University -- April 2, 2023

Any students looking for vaccines are available at the university’s campus health center and the GVSU Family Health Center.