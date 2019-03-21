DNR warns residents to not eat fish caught on Huron River due to contamination

LANSING, Mich. - As temperatures rise, you'll see more and more people fishing along riverfronts, but warning signs also have started to appear in the area.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said residents can fish all they want, but they shouldn't eat the fish they catch.

The Do Not Eat advisory originally went out in July, but has since been extended as the temperatures rise.

RELATED: 'Do not eat' fish advisory for Huron River extended, health officials say

Fish across the state have been tested for PFAS and the guidelines were set due to elevated levels of contamination.

Officials said touching the fish or the water or swimming in the water is not considered a health concern. Occasionally swallowing water from the impacted river or lake is also not a health concern. PFOS does not move easily through the skin.

For more information on PFAS, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.