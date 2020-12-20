CDC green lights Moderna vaccine inoculation, distribution begins

DETROIT – The second COVID-19 vaccine has been given the green light by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be given to adults across the United States .
CDC has accepted the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation for use of the second authorized #COVID19 vaccine. With 2 recommended vaccines, ACIP will recommend additional groups for vaccination.— CDC (@CDCgov) December 20, 2020
Current recommendations: https://t.co/cYJxH31I3F pic.twitter.com/qOQwyASpSG
CDC accepted the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation for use of the Moderna vaccine on Sunday, Dec. 20.
The American Medical Association released the following statement regarding the authorization of Moderna’s vaccine:
The Moderna vaccine began shipping out Sunday, days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized it for emergency use.
Moderna said an estimated 20 million doses will be delivered by the end of the year.
The vaccine does not have to be stored at the same low temperatures as the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine requires storage of negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit, while Moderna’s vaccine requires a storage temperature of negative four degrees Fahrenheit.
Both the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer shot require two doses several weeks apart.
Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge