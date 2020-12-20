CDC green lights Moderna vaccine inoculation, distribution begins

OLIVE BRANCH, MISSISSIPPI - DECEMBER 20: Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center on December 20, 2020 in Olive Branch, Mississippi. The federal government plans to distribute over the coming week a total of 7.9 million doses of vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer Inc. (Photo by Paul Sancya - Pool/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The second COVID-19 vaccine has been given the green light by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be given to adults across the United States .

CDC has accepted the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation for use of the second authorized #COVID19 vaccine. With 2 recommended vaccines, ACIP will recommend additional groups for vaccination.



Current recommendations: https://t.co/cYJxH31I3F pic.twitter.com/qOQwyASpSG — CDC (@CDCgov) December 20, 2020

CDC accepted the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation for use of the Moderna vaccine on Sunday, Dec. 20.

The American Medical Association released the following statement regarding the authorization of Moderna’s vaccine:

The recommendation approved today by the CDC Director for the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. population is another major step toward vaccinating millions of people across the country. With a second vaccine soon hitting the market, we are on our way to gradually reducing the incidence of death and severe illness from COVID-19. The AMA applauds the FDA and its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee as well as the CDC and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for continued transparency in the process for both authorization and recommended use of COVID-19 vaccines. As additional COVID-19 vaccines are developed and authorized for use in the U.S. over the coming months, the AMA will continue to monitor, and urge transparency during, the development, authorization, and allocation process. Thorough review and transparency are critical to ensuring people in the U.S. are ready and willing to take the vaccine. The AMA will also work to ensure physicians are aware of ACIP recommendations for use of all authorized COVID-19 vaccines, as well as their recommendations for prioritizing allocation of the vaccine. Susan R. Bailey, M.D. President, American Medical Association

The Moderna vaccine began shipping out Sunday, days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized it for emergency use.

Moderna said an estimated 20 million doses will be delivered by the end of the year.

The vaccine does not have to be stored at the same low temperatures as the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine requires storage of negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit, while Moderna’s vaccine requires a storage temperature of negative four degrees Fahrenheit.

Both the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer shot require two doses several weeks apart.

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge