CDC green lights Moderna vaccine inoculation, distribution begins

Shots could begin Monday

OLIVE BRANCH, MISSISSIPPI - DECEMBER 20: Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center on December 20, 2020 in Olive Branch, Mississippi. The federal government plans to distribute over the coming week a total of 7.9 million doses of vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer Inc. (Photo by Paul Sancya - Pool/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

DETROIT – The second COVID-19 vaccine has been given the green light by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be given to adults across the United States .

CDC accepted the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation for use of the Moderna vaccine on Sunday, Dec. 20.

The American Medical Association released the following statement regarding the authorization of Moderna’s vaccine:

The Moderna vaccine began shipping out Sunday, days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized it for emergency use.

Moderna said an estimated 20 million doses will be delivered by the end of the year.

The vaccine does not have to be stored at the same low temperatures as the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine requires storage of negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit, while Moderna’s vaccine requires a storage temperature of negative four degrees Fahrenheit.

Both the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer shot require two doses several weeks apart.

