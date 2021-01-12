42ºF

Good Health

Answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions -- live discussion at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

Ask your COVID-19 vaccine questions

Local 4's Dr. Frank McGeorge will be taking questions from viewers Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Local 4's Dr. Frank McGeorge will be taking questions from viewers Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (WDIV)

Join us Wednesday afternoon for a special discussion with Dr. Frank McGeorge about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. McGeorge will be joined by Sarah Mayberry, Local 4′s senior medical producer who has a master’s degree in public health.

LIVE STREAM Q&A: Answering Michigan COVID-19 vaccination questions

Again, join us at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 for our live COVID-19 vaccine discussion.

You will be able to ask questions during the live discussion starting at 12:30 p.m.

You can also ask your questions right now -- submit here:

