Answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions -- live discussion at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

Join us Wednesday afternoon for a special discussion with Dr. Frank McGeorge about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. McGeorge will be joined by Sarah Mayberry, Local 4′s senior medical producer who has a master’s degree in public health.
LIVE STREAM Q&A: Answering Michigan COVID-19 vaccination questions
Again, join us at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 for our live COVID-19 vaccine discussion.
You will be able to ask questions during the live discussion starting at 12:30 p.m.
You can also ask your questions right now -- submit here:
Coronavirus resources:
- View more: Michigan COVID-19 data 📊📈
- Tracking Michigan COVID-19 vaccine doses
- Vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases
- Tracking COVID-19 weekly growth factor by Michigan county
- Tracking moving 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan
- Tracking Michigan emergency room visits with COVID-19 symptoms
- Cases and deaths by race, ethnicity
- Tracking Michigan COVID-19 hospitalization data trends
- Michigan COVID-19 cases, deaths by sex
- Tracking Michigan’s active COVID-19 cases
- Tracking growth factor of daily new COVID-19 cases in Michigan
- Coronavirus news
- Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.
- More: Reopening Michigan updates
- More: Return to School updates