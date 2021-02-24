Can I get the COVID-19 vaccine if I’m on an antibiotic? Why do I have to reschedule mammogram?

DETROIT – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

Questions have ranged from the impact of antibiotics to whether or not you need to delay a mammogram. Viewers have been submitting all kinds of questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines.

Should I take my blood pressure medication before I get my first shot?

Yes. Continue taking all your usual medications including aspirin, and anti-inflammatory arthritis medication if they are part of your daily medication regimen.

Is it OK to get the vaccine if I’m on an antibiotic or do I need to wait?

Antibiotics do not affect the vaccine and it is OK to continue them. Also, the vaccine won’t have an effect on whatever bacterial infection you are taking the antibiotics for.

I just had my second COVID vaccination. I was supposed to have my annual mammogram but was told I would have to wait six weeks before it could be done. Why do I have to wait?

The COVID vaccines can cause an enlargement of lymph nodes. Especially in the armpit near the injection site. The problem is that the lymph nodes can sometimes be seen on a mammogram and cause unnecessary concern for underlying cancer. As a result, the Society of Breast Imaging published new guidelines for scheduling mammograms to avoid potential false positives.

They recommend, “If possible and when it does not unduly delay care, consider scheduling screening exams prior to the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination or 4-6 weeks following the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccination.”

I’ve seen people give shots without wearing gloves. Aren’t they supposed to wear them?

That’s a completely understandable question. No. Gloves aren’t required when administering a vaccine. The purpose of gloves is to provide a barrier between the patient and caregiver to prevent exposure to bodily fluids.

As long as the medical person doesn’t have any open lesions on their hand, gloves aren’t necessary for routine vaccinations. If gloves are used they should be changed between every patient. Hands should be cleaned with an alcohol-based sanitizer or washed with soap and water, according to the CDC.

