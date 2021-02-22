Half a dozen new vaccination clinics to open in Wayne County

DETROIT – With the announcement that six new vaccination clinics will be opened at the beginning of this week, some seniors -- like 83-year-old Janice Coutilish -- are wondering will this finally be their chance the get the vaccine.

“I have really talked to a number of ladies, particularly that each and every one of them has indicated that, you know, they’re all waiting,” Coutilish said. “I think definitely that will be in everyone’s favor.”

Starting Tuesday, the free clinics be opening will include Melvindale, Romulus, the city of Wayne, Canton and Plymouth will be paired together at one faculty along with Highland Park and Hamtramck. Seniors must contact the faculty closest to them to schedule an appointment.

“Up to now, particularly in Wayne community, everything has been located in the Detroit area with very little elsewhere,” Coutilish said. “I’m hopeful that they are now going to spread it around a little bit.”

So far Wayne County has given out over 36,601 vaccines. Another 13,0000 are scheduled for this week alone. Coutilish just wants to go ahead and get it over with.

“We’ve waited a whole year. We’ve kind of followed all the rules, and just kind of, you know, been patient and now everybody is anxious,” Coutilish concluded. “Everyone is just anxious, but six should help I would think.”

Remember once again, these vaccines will only be for the residents in the specific communities.

The full list of clinics and how to register can be found below.

Community Vaccination location Date and time Registration information Canton and Plymouth Summit on the Park

46000 Summit Parkway

Canton Feb. 25-26

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 734-203-7657

Call center will be open Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Highland Park and Hamtramck Say Detroit Clinic

211 Glendale Avenue

Highland Park Feb 25.

9 a.m.-noon Hamtramck residents: call Ruth Harlin 313-252-0050 ext. 240

Highland Park residents, last name A-L: call 313-688-5180

Highland Park residents, last name M-Z: call 313-590-0470 Inkster Booker T. Dozier Center

2025 Middlebelt Road

Inkster Feb. 25

9 a.m.-noon Call 313-563-4236 ext. 2383 Melvindale Melvindale Community Center

4300 Dearborn Street

Melvindale Feb. 24-25

9 a.m.-noon Call 313-914-2178 Romulus Romulus Senior Center

36525 Bibbins Street

Romulus Feb. 23

9 a.m.-noon Call 734-955-4120 City of Wayne Hype Athletic Center

4635 Howe Road

Wayne Feb. 26

9 a.m.-noon Call 734-722-2204 or email cityclerk@cityofwayne.com

“Every vaccinated resident gets us closer to ending the pandemic,” Evans said. “I also want to thank the state of Michigan for working with Wayne County to ensure we have more doses to vaccinate our seniors more quickly. The vaccine distribution process is limited by the available vaccine -- of which no one is getting enough -- but Wayne County is putting shots in arms as fast as we get them.”

More information can be found on the official Wayne County website here.