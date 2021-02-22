Half a dozen new vaccination clinics to open in Wayne County

DETROIT – With the announcement that six new vaccination clinics will be opened at the beginning of this week, some seniors -- like 83-year-old Janice Coutilish -- are wondering will this finally be their chance the get the vaccine.
ORIGINAL STORY: Wayne County announces new vaccination clinics for seniors
“I have really talked to a number of ladies, particularly that each and every one of them has indicated that, you know, they’re all waiting,” Coutilish said. “I think definitely that will be in everyone’s favor.”
Starting Tuesday, the free clinics be opening will include Melvindale, Romulus, the city of Wayne, Canton and Plymouth will be paired together at one faculty along with Highland Park and Hamtramck. Seniors must contact the faculty closest to them to schedule an appointment.
“Up to now, particularly in Wayne community, everything has been located in the Detroit area with very little elsewhere,” Coutilish said. “I’m hopeful that they are now going to spread it around a little bit.”
So far Wayne County has given out over 36,601 vaccines. Another 13,0000 are scheduled for this week alone. Coutilish just wants to go ahead and get it over with.
“We’ve waited a whole year. We’ve kind of followed all the rules, and just kind of, you know, been patient and now everybody is anxious,” Coutilish concluded. “Everyone is just anxious, but six should help I would think.”
Remember once again, these vaccines will only be for the residents in the specific communities.
The full list of clinics and how to register can be found below.
|Community
|Vaccination location
|Date and time
|Registration information
|Canton and Plymouth
|Summit on the Park
46000 Summit Parkway
Canton
|Feb. 25-26
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Call 734-203-7657
Call center will be open Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Highland Park and Hamtramck
|Say Detroit Clinic
211 Glendale Avenue
Highland Park
|Feb 25.
9 a.m.-noon
|Hamtramck residents: call Ruth Harlin 313-252-0050 ext. 240
Highland Park residents, last name A-L: call 313-688-5180
Highland Park residents, last name M-Z: call 313-590-0470
|Inkster
|Booker T. Dozier Center
2025 Middlebelt Road
Inkster
|Feb. 25
9 a.m.-noon
|Call 313-563-4236 ext. 2383
|Melvindale
|Melvindale Community Center
4300 Dearborn Street
Melvindale
|Feb. 24-25
9 a.m.-noon
|Call 313-914-2178
|Romulus
|Romulus Senior Center
36525 Bibbins Street
Romulus
|Feb. 23
9 a.m.-noon
|Call 734-955-4120
|City of Wayne
|Hype Athletic Center
4635 Howe Road
Wayne
|Feb. 26
9 a.m.-noon
|Call 734-722-2204 or email cityclerk@cityofwayne.com
“Every vaccinated resident gets us closer to ending the pandemic,” Evans said. “I also want to thank the state of Michigan for working with Wayne County to ensure we have more doses to vaccinate our seniors more quickly. The vaccine distribution process is limited by the available vaccine -- of which no one is getting enough -- but Wayne County is putting shots in arms as fast as we get them.”
More information can be found on the official Wayne County website here.