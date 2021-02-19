16 Michigan businesses cited for COVID-19 safety violations, state says

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Michigan has cited 16 businesses for failing to follow safety precautions that protect workers from COVID-19, state officials said.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration can issue emergency rule citations or general duty clauses that carry fines of up to $7,000 for COVID-related violations.

Emergency rule citations are for businesses that resume in-person work and fail to have written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan or don’t provide adequate training to their employees.

A general duty clause requires businesses to provide workplace environments free of hazards that could cause death or serious harm to workers.

MIOSHA inspectors said the 16 businesses below didn’t do enough to protect employees from COVID-19, either through a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training or overall preparedness plans.

Businesses have 15 working days to contest violations and have to prove to MIOSHA that issues have been fixed.

Here are the businesses that were cited:

Belle Tire

Location: Woodhaven

Fine amount: $4,000

Violations:

Not removing an employee suspected of having COVID-19 from the workplace.

No physical barriers installed.

Inadequately training employees on safeguards related to COVID-19

Reason for inspection: Employee complaint

Click here to view the full citation document.

Adrian Urgent Care

Location: Adrian

Fine amount: Not specified

Violations:

Not maintaining daily health screenings for all visitor that enter the workplace.

Reason for inspection: Employee complaint

Click here to view the full citation document.

Bloxsom Roofing and Siding Company

Location: Traverse City

Fine amount: $2,800. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $7,200.

Violations:

Not developing a preparedness and response plan.

No documentation of daily health screenings.

No disinfectant.

No COVID-19 safety coordinator.

No face coverings worn on site.

Reason for inspection: Planned-programmed inspection

Click here to view the full citation document.

Bush Brothers Asphalt Paving

Location: Farmington Hills

Fine amount: Not specified. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $400.

Violations:

Lack of a preparedness and response plan.

Reason for inspection: Planned-programmed inspection

Click here to view the full citation document.

Dana Incorporated

Location: Saint Clair

Fine amount: $4,000

Violations:

Failure to require face coverings when social distancing could not be maintained.

Not contacting the local health department when three known positive COVID-19 cases were detected at the workplace.

Not maintaining a record of employee COVID-19 training, daily health screenings and notification to the local health department of known COVID-19 cases at the workplace.

Reason for inspection: Part of the MIOSHA COVID-19 Retail State Emphasis Program

Click here to view the full citation document.

Multi-Shores Development

Location: Traverse City

Fine amount: $1,000

Violations:

Lack of a preparedness and response plan.

No face coverings.

Reason for inspection: Planned-programmed inspection

Click here to view the full citation document.

Allied Gutter Co.

Location: Romulus

Fine amount: Not specified. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $3,700.

Violations:

Lack of a preparedness and response plan.

Reason for inspection: Planned-programmed inspection

Click here to view the full citation document.

Complete Maintenance and Cabinetry Inc.

Location: Algonac, Michigan

Fine amount: $2,800. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $5,360.

Violations:

Lack of a preparedness and response plan.

Failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies.

Lack of social distancing.

Lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing.

Reason for inspection: Planned-programmed inspection

Click here to view the full citation document.

Spartan Precision Machining Inc.

Location: Wixom

Fine amount: $2,800

Violations:

Not developing and implementing a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan.

Not conducting daily entry self-screen protocols.

Not requiring face coverings to be worn when employees cannot consistently maintain six feet of separation.

Not providing training to employees on SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19.

Reason for inspection: Employee complaint

Click here to view the full citation document.

J&N Electric

Location: Ishpeming, Michigan

Fine amount: $4,000. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $2,000.

Violations:

Not developing a preparedness and response plan.

No documentation of daily health screenings.

Not providing COVID-19 training.

No face coverings worn on site.

Reason for inspection: Planned-programmed inspection

Click here to view the full citation document.

Royal Roofing Co.

Location: Lake Orion

Fine amount: $3,000. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $8,400.

Violations:

Lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distance from other employees.

Reason for inspection: Planned-programmed inspection

Click here to view the full citation document.

Fusco Construction

Location: Dundee

Fine amount: $1,000. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $4,100.

Violations:

Lack of a preparedness plan.

No face coverings.

No hand sanitizer or washing facilities.

Not performing daily health screening of employees.

No COVID-19 safety coordinator.

Reason for inspection: Planned-programmed inspection

Click here to view the full citation document.

Custom Electric

Location: Wixom

Fine amount: $2,800

Violations:

Failure to train employees on COVID-19.

Failure to conduct the daily health screening, including a questionnaire.

Failure to require face coverings.

Failure to maintain social distancing.

Reason for inspection: Re-inspection assignment

Click here to view the full citation document.

Stork Construction

Location: Bingham, Michigan

Fine amount: $500. Total penalties including other workplace violations were $1,000.

Violations:

Lack of a preparedness and response plan.

Failing to train employees on COVID- 19 control strategies.

Lack of social distancing.

Lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing.

Reason for inspection: Planned-programed inspection

Click here to view the full citation document.

ACME Wire and Iron Works

Location: Detroit

Fine amount: $400. Total penalties including other workplace violations were $4,400.

Violations:

Failing to conduct the daily health screening.

Not ensuring face coverings were utilized.

Reason for inspection: Programmed assignment

Click here to view the full citation document.

AMB Construction

Location: Mount Clemens

Fine amount: $2,100. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $2,900.

Violations:

Lack of a preparedness and response plan.

Failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies.

Lack of social distancing.

Lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing.

Reason for inspection: Planned-programmed inspection

Click here to view the full citation document.

Click here to view a full list of MIOSHA COVID-19 workplace safety citations.