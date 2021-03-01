Livonia announces 2,500 new COVID vaccine appointments for seniors this week

LIVONIA, Mich. – Livonia announced 2,500 additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available for seniors this week.

Livonia residents ages 65 and up can register online at VaccinateLivonia.org or call 734-466-2019 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to make an appointment. Residents are encouraged to register online.

Due to current COVID-19 vaccine supplies, there are available appointments from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (March 2) through Friday (March 5). The vaccinations will take place by appointment only at the Livonia Civic Park Senior Center, which is at 15218 Farmington Road.

“Our Vaccinate Livonia program has been an incredible success thus far,” Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan said. “We are excited to continue to offer opportunities for Livonia residents age 65 or older to be vaccinated at our shot-a-minute clinic at the Livonia Civic Park Senior Center. I want to again thank Livonia Fire & Rescue and our entire team at City Hall for their tireless service of our residents.”

There’s no cost for residents who are eligible to be vaccinated.