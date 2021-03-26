Macomb County to open new COVID-19 vaccination site Monday

WARREN, Mich. – Macomb County is ramping up its efforts to get more people vaccinated for COVID-19.

A new clinic will open Monday at the Southwest Health Center in the Majestic Plaza, located on Van Dyke Avenue, just north of I-696 in Warren.

It is the fourth county-affiliated COVID vaccination site in Macomb County.

Other county sites include the mass vaccination site at the Verkuilen Building in Clinton Township, the Richmond-Lenox EMS drive-through site and the Sterling Heights Senior Center site.

Ad

County officials said new Majestic Plaza location was chosen to be as accessible as possible.

“That way, it just makes it more convenient. The drive is less, it’s right around the corner, it’s it’s a recognized building that’s been in the community, serving the community,” said Macomb County Health Department director Andrew Cox. “I think that’s it only made sense to us to get something in the south side.”

The clinic will not be open to walk-ups and appointments must be made. You can get an appointment on the Macomb County website here.

Related:

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

Ad

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):