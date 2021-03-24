Macomb County planning to extend COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours, increase capacity

The Macomb County Health Department announced that it will extend its clinic hours at the Verkuilen Building in Clinton Township as well increase capacity.

According to a press release, the clinic will operate 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning March 30. Additionally, the department will increase the number of doses given per hour by 25% -- going from 12,000 doses distributed each week to 17,500 doses.

“With these increases and expansions, we will be able to serve a greater number of individuals in our county,” said Andrew Cox, director, Macomb County Health Department. “This puts us much closer to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and helps us further protect the health and well-being of our community.”

The health department also announced that beginning March 24, the clinic at the Sterling Heights Senior Center and the Richmond/Lenox EMS site will increase the number of doses giver per hour by 25%. Those who live or work in Macomb County will be able to choose a location to receive a vaccine through an online scheduler. Officials said that the clinics at the senior center and Verkuilen Building and the Richmond/Leonox EMS site are currently the only available locations.

However, additional locations are expected to be announced.

“As eligibility opens up, Macomb County will continue to find innovative solutions for serving our population,” said County Executive Mark Hackel. “From partnering with SMART to organizing drive through vaccination sites, the county is working to remove barriers and to ensure everyone who wants a vaccine can receive one.”

Earlier this month, the county announced expanding the vaccine eligibility to anyone age 16 and older with disabilities.

For more information on the county’s vaccination efforts, visit www.macombgov.org.

