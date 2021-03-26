30% of Michigan residents have received 1 COVID vaccine dose: Inside the data

DETROIT – Michigan has crossed another COVID-19 vaccination milestone: 30% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

According to MDHHS data, as of Thursday (March 25), 30.3% of Michigan residents have received at least one dose, while 17.4% are fully vaccinated. About 3.8 million doses have been administered in total.

Nearly 2/3 of Michigan residents 65 and older have received at least one dose, while about 40% are fully vaccinated. About 35% of the 50-64 group have received at least one dose.

As for specific vaccines, 1.9 million doses from Pfizer, 1.7 million from Moderna, and about 68,000 doses from Johnson and Johnson have been administered in Michigan.

In Metro Detroit, Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw are above 30% in coverage (at least one dose), while Macomb, Monroe, Livingston and Lenawee are below the state average. The City of Detroit, the largest city in Michigan, is below 20% coverage.

Ad

Michigan expanded eligibility this week to include anyone 50 and older and anyone 16-49 with certain medical conditions. On April 5, anyone 16 and older will become eligible.

The state’s regional mass vaccination site at Ford Field started vaccinations this week, with plans to administer 6,000 doses per day over the next eight weeks.

While vaccinations ramp up, Michigan is seeing a new surge of cases, with more than 5,000 new cases reported on Thursday, the most since December.

Gov. Whitmer said Thursday that there are no plans to announce new restrictions in response to rising hospitalizations, which data shows are impacting younger age groups.