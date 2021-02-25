Macomb County opens Sterling Heights COVID vaccination site for seniors

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – From Detroit to Macomb County, there are new initiatives being rolled out to help ensure seniors receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Macomb County resident Tom Wysocki, 60, knows all about the vaccine process -- and the importance of getting one -- since his wife works in the medical field.

“Logistically, it’s a huge task, so I think everybody is full court press,” Wysocki said.

Wysocki says that, for months, he’s been waiting for his turn to get vaccinated because he was under the age requirement, which was 65 years old. But now Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel says the county is expanding vaccine eligibility criteria and is lowering that requirement.

“I’m encouraging you to sign up a senior 60 years of age and older on that list. Anyone who is a resident of Macomb County, who is 60 or older, get them on that list,” Hackel said.

They’re also adding the Sterling Heights Senior Center on Utica Road as a second location to help administer the vaccines when they’re available.

“We’ve decided that this is going to be one of the sites that is going to host the vaccination process. It’s open to all senior citizens in Macomb County. And when I say senior citizens, I’m talking 60 and older,” Hackel said.

Wysocki said the second site is a great idea.

“The more places the better,” he said.

To make a vaccination appointment in Macomb County, call the SMART Macomb Vaccine lines at 586-421-6579 or e-mail macombvaccines@smartbus.org with a name, phone number, address and date of birth. Registrants will be added to the SMART list and staff will call eligible registrants to schedule appointments as they become available.

