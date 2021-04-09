Will Michigan schools pause youth sports due to COVID surge?

LANSING, Mich. – For more than a year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s press conferences brought with them concerns about tighter restrictions or hope of looser restrictions.

At Friday’s press conference, Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services suggested the state voluntarily pause on controversial issues, particularly shutting down school sports again.

In order to slow the spread of COVID, the state is asking -- but not mandating -- three big changes over the next two weeks:

Schools to return to remote learning.

Schools to suspend youth sports -- including games and practices.

Residents to avoid indoor dining.

Considering the fight for school sports sparked so much debate, how much buy-in will there be on the requests?

Birmingham Schools will be shutting down school sports, but not all school districts are so quick to make that commitment.

Novi Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Matthews said he disagrees with the idea that after-school activities like school sports are spreading the virus.

“The experience we’ve had this week suggests that sports are not a driving factor of the infections,” Matthews said. “Just stopping sports is not the answer.”

He cited two positive, nonsymptomatic cases in 500 sports-related tests this week.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association said it’s going to wrap up its indoor sports and take the state’s request under advisement and released the following statement Friday afternoon:

We are on schedule to finish basketball over the next two days, and it will be up to schools to decide what they will do locally for spring sports over the next two weeks. Our next tournament events aren’t until mid-May. Michigan High School Athletic Association

The K-12 Alliance Of Michigan represents school superintendents across the state. Executive Director Robert McCann said the state’s request leaves superintendents looking to county health departments for guidance.

“Unfortunately, if you’re working with the county, it may mean a decision made in one county may not be the same decision made in a few miles down the road,” McCann said. “Which can create inconsistencies and frustrations further, so yes it would be better coming from Lansing.”

Matthews said shutting down sports would likely lead to students looking for other things to do, which would mean gathering in other places.